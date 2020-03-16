quarantine-at-the-table:-the-7-expert-rules-for-a-healthy-and-balanced-diet

In these quarantine days , where physical activity is reduced to the bone and munching between meals turns into a pastime dictated by boredom, it becomes difficult to take care of the own shape and, consequently, provide for well-being in the round.

Without a doubt, willpower is the first ingredient to be put into play in this match between home walls, followed closely by small and precious food rules that can help maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

“We are without a gym, moments of conviviality and hunger for boredom is just around the corner. We take care of ourselves by recovering healthy home cooking with respect to comforter junk foods. I am also referring to children »says doctor Emma Balsimelli , author of the book“ How much do you want well “, as well as a member of the Regional Scientific Committee of the Italian Celiac Association Tuscany (AIC) and Expert in the treatment of Overweight, Obesity, in the prevention of Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Diabetes, Sports Nutrition, Pediatrics, Pregnancy, breastfeeding, and management of eating disorders.

Here are the rules for living this quarantine in a healthy way at the table:

1. SEASONAL FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

«Take only seasonal fruits and vegetables since they are much richer in vitamins that help our body defend itself. Beware of sugars present in every food in order to avoid excessive doses and to binge you with harmful consequences for the organism. “

2. BE CREATIVE

«Do less shopping, it's better! We all have a more or less predetermined expense that we repeat almost the same week after week, ending up always eating the same things. It's time to change! Long live creativity ! Vary and buy wild foods. By buying potatoes, for example, you can cook them as a side dish, make a puree or a velvety one. Green light for omega 3 fatty acids contained in cod, salmon and sardines . Any other examples? The apple, perhaps with lemon, rich in vitamins A and C, excellent for heart health and also to be consumed in smoothies or as a mid-morning snack, raspberries and blueberries that contain many antioxidants and which you can also find dried. As for vegetables: green beans and slimming asparagus, the salad, which has very few calories and is satiating, as well as cauliflower, which you can consume in a warm velvety. Beets contain a lot of iron, folic acid to improve the performance of the body and mind. “

3. USE COLORED AND SMALL DISHES

“It has been shown that when there is little color contrast between food and dish, there is a tendency to assume almost 30% more compared to when the color of the dish and that of the food are very different. So we use small dishes with a narrow base. In front of a small and deep dish (from fruit, it is not necessary to buy a new service), but full of food we will seem to eat more . The same applies to ice cream too. Those who eat in a larger bowl use about 31% more ice cream. “

4. GYM HOME MADE

“The home as a gym, use bottles full of water and chairs as tools, indulge yourself by watching the many tutorials found on the internet.”

5. TURN THE TV OFF WHILE YOU EAT

“Turn off the television and shut up your cell phone … at least while you eat. If distracted, the brain signals us more slowly the sense of satiety. “

6. ONE YOGURT PER DAY

«Have your gut at heart. Our intestinal bacterial flora is “greedy” for fiber – therefore legumes, fruit, vegetables – and probiotics, so eat one yogurt a day. “

7. YES TO FOODS OF HAPPINESS

«Take the foods of happiness: we keep depression and stress away with nuts, bananas, eggs, spinach and … of course dark chocolate!»

Below is the outline of the doctor for a typical day of quarantine diet:

– Breakfast as usual

– Mid-morning snack: dried fruit or whole yogurt

– Lunch: pasta or rice or potatoes or legumes. For example pasta and chickpeas, satiating and low-calorie. Vegetable side dish and finally fruit

– Snack: a fruit ice cream given the temperatures is recommended, otherwise a hot drink with 2 biscuits

– Dinner: a vegetable soup followed by a second course based on white meat, red meat once a week, eggs, fish, vegetable side dish. Green light also for a wholemeal sandwich. All “seasoned” with 8 – 10 glasses of water, are the recommended dose, and limit the wine as much as possible to a maximum of half a glass per meal.

