quarantine-diaries:-comets

Dear Diary,

more than fifty days have passed since that evening in Naples .

After playing we went to Piazza Bellini. It was full of people, noises, desires, girls put on fire for Saturday or for some lucky guy. I didn't know it was going to be the last night before the quarantine …

I grew a beard, so, just to try, nobody ever sees me.

After a month I looked like Tom Hanks in Castaway so I left my mustache, but I'm not convinced.

I always get up later than I thought , take coffee with my brother and attack myself on the guitar. I play, write, think and eat another cookie . In the evening I train with videos of some gym that makes me feel guilty about that extra beer at dinner, on the other hand I develop the endorphins necessary to feel good.

Now that some time has passed I think back to the beginning, all at 18. 00 on the balconies, hands on the chest, Hymn of Italy , Blue , Rino Gaetano , MA the sky is increasingly bluuuu …

I think of the heat of that guy who screams CE LA FAREMOOOO , my direct, the tears.

In the end I think this quarantine can be compared to a love story.

At the beginning the heart goes a thousand and we are governed by irrationality, instinct and fear, the fear of losing something we know to throw ourselves into the unknown. Then like any love story, you get to know each other better, and emotion is no longer an irrational impetus but something known, it is habit, a routine, a give and take and not just one take. It is a definition and not a confusion.

This quarantine is making me live one of the most beautiful love stories towards myself , far from the ardor of a beginning but aware of it I need. The silence is sometimes gigantic and I am forced to hear all my thoughts, but I'm getting used to it.

I wanted to release my interpretation of En and Xanax because basically it talks about this, a love story full of fears, an encounter, a wonderful battle. I am sure that we will return to the streets and squares with new awareness, perhaps giving more value to that normalcy that we have so often despised, always looking for something more.

… The day after the evening in Naples I come home, to Rome .

That evening President Conte interrupts the programs, also The Legacy , with all the scorn of my grandmother, to communicate an important thing … Lockdown . I immediately thought of the night before in Piazza Bellini, the casino, the cars, the sound of heels on the sidewalks. I think that in the end we will be beautiful even in pajamas, and that maybe that evening I could have had a little more drink.

Comets

Eugenio Campagna, aka Comete, was born in Rome in 1991. Passionate about music since childhood, he started writing songs as a boy and then performing as a street artist and in the premises of his city. His art name is his poetics: “Like you”, it is the need to write his stories which are then everyone's stories. For this Eugenio defines his genre “Real pop”, because he wants to talk about the real, of that cornflake that tells a love story as in his first single Cornflakes released during his participation as a competitor in X-Factor 13. In April 2020 his cover of En and Xanax was released, a historical song by Samuele Bersani.