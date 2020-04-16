quarantine-diaries:-giulia-penna

« Tell me how I can go back to draw a sun, a house and a sky. Stop sailing without the wind tell me you see that we are alone together too “.

I think back to the written refrain of my Alone also together, to that nostalgia, that desire to want to return to rejoice in small things, to succeed to know how to draw with the same astonishment of a little girl.

The importance of small things, in my opinion this is what we are returning to appreciate a little more everyone. How important is the video call of your family to see with our eyes that they are well, how important it is to have a nearby animal that can give you unconditional love, how important it is to receive a “how are you” from a friend, read a book, do physical activity at home to release the tension … I could go on and on.

« Too tight, too fast in this life where nobody is waiting for you. Always a little distracted and the metro going “.

Before we said, driven by routine: “How much I would like to take some time for myself!”. Well I would say that this can be a time to recharge, to reflect and to dig inside ourselves.

One of my demons is not being able to plan my future and in this period while I'm walking in the dark I'm fighting it , is putting me to the test and I don't hide that sometimes I wanted to blow everything up but then I always find that fire inside me, that hope and that Giulia child ready to be amazed by life. I am reflecting, I am digging and I am realizing that all the answers I am looking for are actually inside me and I want to use this time to get to know me and try to respect myself more.

Ah I forgot, I'm also learning to cook but I believe that the quarantine will not convert my tasty daily white pasta into carbonara.

The loneliness faced in my song speaks of a state of mind that I often live. The emptiness of the superficiality of the speeches, of some contexts and of the people makes me feel alone but mine is a positive solitude which sometimes translates into creativity and other times into pauses that serve me to restore balance. Nothing will give us back those lives that have not made it but it is now that we have to understand how lucky we are and return, as soon as this period is over, to love life even more .

Giulia Penna

Giulia Penna, class 1992, is a Roman singer. After studying dance, song and acting and learning to play piano and guitar, in 2016 he released the first of his seven singles, the last of which is released during the quarantine: Alone even together.