quarantine-diaries:-immanuel-casto

Loneliness is my element . In life I cannot enjoy anything if the experience is not preceded or followed by a period of isolation. The more tired and stressed I am, the more I will need to be alone for days to recharge.

This is to say that I assume the quarantine is less heavy for me than for other people. But there is a but. I am convinced that in life there are very few right or wrong things, beautiful or bad regardless. The real discriminant is the possibility of choice .

We think of the scent of food when we have an appetite and then the disgust of when a neighbor on the train opens a tupperware with hard-boiled eggs. Or to sex, to how beautiful it is when desired and how horrible it is when coercion, violence. For loneliness it is the same. If it is not a liberation choice, it can become captivity.

As far as my activities are concerned, given that what my difficulties or frustrations are, these are nothing compared to those faced by those who work in the health system, by those who have health problems or risk losing their jobs I am experiencing a setback.

The release of new games set in conjunction with spring play fairs has been postponed and the production of the new album slowed down, even if only because of my inability to go to the studio to record. Even the release date of the new album can be set only in conjunction with a tour, which for an artist is the real source of income.

Basically I work with gatherings and there are no guarantees as to when and how they can resume.

By nature I am optimistic and I can only work in anticipation of a recovery, but doing it without certain objectives, in a context of stasis, is demotivating . Creativity is also much more powerful when it springs from spontaneous intuition rather than compulsion.

Also, as someone will know, since November 2019 I became president of Mensa Italia, the most important non-profit association that brings together people with a high IQ. I started a journey with the aim of giving this association (and its activities) the visibility it deserves and contributing to the growth of a reality that has done so much for many people, within which deep relationships of esteem and affection were born . Also on this front, many projects are on stand-by, while taking the opportunity to integrate electronic meeting practices into the life of the association.

Together with my individualistic difficulties, there is concern for what is happening and of which we cannot yet say we can see the end. Concern for those who suffer, but also for the recession that we will have to face when it is all over.

And then there is the frustration – often unbearable – in being immersed in a deafening chaos of misinformed voices . Of people who, without any title, interpret random data, to usually arrive at conclusions at the limit of conspiracy.

I don't think I remember another time when the Dunning-Kruger effect manifested itself with such violence. It is a very easy cognitive distortion to demonstrate: to those with little knowledge of a topic, this appears simple. And then those who have no knowledge of the subject will be the first to voice their opinions, with the vehemence of those who have understood everything and only him. Those who have studied a certain discipline in life will be much more cautious in expressing assessments and, with that humility that comes only from culture, will admit that they do not have all the answers .

I conclude this emotional sharing with a metaphor, which I hope can make introverts like me feel understood.



For us, solitude and silence are like water.

We have a daily need for it; we ourselves are composed of 60% of water.

But if we are surrounded only by water, we too can be afraid of drowning.

Thank you all for reading.

A big virtual hug.



Immanuel Casto

Immanuel Casto, stage name of Manuel Cuni (class 1983) is an Italian musician and singer, called Il prince of Porn Groove and nicknamed by fans Il Casto Divo. Known for songs such as Tropicanal or Escort 25 and for his transgressive and out of traditional canons figure, he reached 99 º percentile in the IQ measurement test and from this year he is also the president of Mensa.

