quarantine-diaries:-marianne-mirage-(who-gives-us-a-yoga-video)

How difficult it is to accept reality. This quarantine brings us to know better some sides of our character , confront ourselves with our limits, measure ourselves with our fears. I myself have found myself stronger than I thought. We cannot go outside but we can enter our deepest self .

In recent years I have used yoga to occasionally turn off the brain , isolate myself from the problems of the outside world and find a space of my own to find creativity and write new songs.

I decided to share this personal space of mine with my fans and unexpectedly we created an indissoluble invisible thread. Every day at 17 I connect live on Instagram to pass 40 minutes of #yogamirage together between breathing tips and some explanations to get some yoga positions. I experience all their progress with great satisfaction and I am surprised by their tenacity and dedication.

Music obviously cannot be missing, I always have the guitar near me and when I start singing our journey begins by remaining motionless anchored to the mat, but our mind travels .

How beautiful it will be that day to reopen your eyes and finally find ourselves at the concert and be able to share all this live together.

Namaste

M Mirage

Marianne Mirage, stage name of Giovanna Gardelli, is an Italian singer-songwriter. After an intense apprenticeship, he released in 2016 Quelli Come Me, the debut album. It is known for the radio hit Le Canzoni Fanno Male, presented at the Sanremo Festival 2017. In 2019 he released his second album Vite Private.