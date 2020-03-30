quarantine-diaries:-mox

I have been at home since Conte told the Italians to stay at home. Not really at home, for the quarantine I moved to a friend, in an adorable attic . The idea of ​​being completely alone for who knows how long it saddened me a little and I have been here since day one.

The floor of this attic is composed of 378 tiles.

But I'm not bored, I swear, I'm fine! I spend most of the day playing and composing , and then I have always preferred home walls to clubs. Everyone at home, all right, so many people are sick, the reason is important. We understand it, we do it and we suffer (because the point is not to go away but not have the possibility to do it) in silence.

Not all of them in silence, someone does concerts on Instagram. For goodness sake, for a musician the relationship with the public is fundamental, I also lack live music, play it and listen to it. But these home lives that go crazy on Instagram make me a little nervous ', they are not really for me, I almost never find them sincere, often out of place for the moment, not to mention that the audio it is terrifying and for me the quality is fundamental. Little is not better than nothing, it's called a sop! Instead, it is better to resist to return soon to the emotions of the concerts, thus perhaps managing to appreciate them even more. Resist. And come on, there is a world of fun and constructive things you can do at home during the quarantine to take advantage of this sudden free time.

In a pack of 500 grams there are 180 rigatoni.

But I'm not bored, I swear, I'm fine. And in a few days I will do a live Instagram too .

I would not seem indelicate or cynical but I think this virus has also brought good things ! We finally forgot about politics, football and we can't wait to embrace others. People are looking for more, resume old lost contacts, and download apps to make long group video chats (the lobby of the video call apps, it is she who unleashed the virus); animals take back cities, the air is clean and traffic noise is no longer heard. “I miss the traffic” said a status on Facebook, I laughed. Then I deleted it from friends.

I miss my breakfast a lot in my trusted bar , it is the first thing I will do, as soon as I can. For now I make coffee at home.

The 3-4 cup mocha takes exactly 3 minutes and 57 seconds to make the coffee.

But I'm not bored, I swear, I'm fine.

MOX

Mox, pseudonym of Marco Santoro, is the last of the romantics: with his debut album “Figurati L'Amore”, released in 208, tells the most noble feeling that exists in all its forms, with its self-deprecating and easy-going tone that conquers even the most disillusioned. In March he came out with the single “Until when the sky exists” paired with Fulminacci, which continues the series of featuring inaugurated a few weeks earlier with the song “Brava” in collaboration with De Martino.