quarantine-diaries:-mr.rain

«We find the right path only when we get lost and alone, because it is from nightmares that the best dreams are born, even in Chernobyl now flowers grow»

«The worst of finals will not cancel a start»

In these days I often think back to what I wrote in Chernobyl flowers and never as in this moment this song fits me perfectly like a tailor's dress, and never like now I realize how this song is reaching a lot of people.

When your thoughts become the thoughts of many, then there you understand what a beautiful gift it is to make music and how in your own small way you can give everyone a little hope. If I have gone through it and I have overcome it, then everyone can find the strength in himself, whether it is for a personal thing or for a general problem like the one we are experiencing.

My songs connect me with others even outside this house where I am “rightly” locked up and make me part of a huge whole.

During this quarantine I am trying to devote more time to myself since in recent years because of work I have definitely neglected all my private life.

Unfortunately the mood is getting darker, I am in Brescia and my city is among the most affected, but I am trying to take the positive side that this period can give: take advantage of all this time we have available to improve and study. I am following tutorials on YouTube to learn how to play the violin, just like I did with the piano years ago, I try to carry on with the work even though lately creativity is starting to be scarce considering the lack of external stimuli, in the rest of the time i am watching many movies and tv series, i am a fan of cinema and i try to get inspiration from many masterpieces.

The thing I miss most is to see my family and friends again, fortunately through technology there are many ways in which we can see each other and to hear each other, unfortunately it is not the same thing, so when everything is over I will run to embrace them and then … I will jump into the first cinema that I will find.

I'm trying to reflect, to get to know myself better, to dig inside me , every morning as soon as I wake up and get dressed as if I had to leave the house . I cut out 15 minutes to stop and think about my past, the film I saw the day before, the happy moments, the problems, what I want in life, I simply think, I don't do anything else, and perhaps this is one of the few things that is saving me, that gives me strength and that leads me to live this situation with more serenity.

« These thunderstorms will pass, even if it will be difficult, it will be a better day tomorrow …»

Mr.Rain, pseudonym of Mattia Balardi, class 1991, is a rapper known for his intimate and poetic writing. This sensitivity led him to collaborate with some of the most intense female voices such as Annalisa and Martina Attili, with whom he wrote the single La Somma, released last year. This month he launched his new single, Chernobil Flowers, a hymn of hope and rebirth after the dark moments.