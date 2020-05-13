World

Quarantine diaries: Wallie

Wallie for Experience Is

Wallie, stage name of Walter Petrone, is an illustrator and cartoonist in his early twenties, lives and works in Bologna, where he attends the Academy of Fine Arts. on the net for some years it has a following of over 120 thousand followers on Instagram, in continuous growth. Pencil singer of the dreams and anxieties of his generation, he is the second emerging author of Feltrinelli Comics with his latest work “Croce sul Cuore”, also thanks to the success of “Solo un Altro Giorno, Alga Wakame” published by Shockdom.

