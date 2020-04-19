quarantine-scones-by-queen-elizabeth's-chef

Among the chefs to follow to learn new recipes in quarantine there is also a “royal” one: Darren McGrady , for 15 years cook of the family real english. He has been at the stoves of all their large buildings and has followed them all over the world, he has also cooked for Diana, and now he has just opened a channel on YouTube where he reveals all his favorite recipes at the court, starting with those most loved by Queen Elizabeth. The first, with which he inaugurates his column Cooking under quarantine , is the recipe of the scones.

Small soft rolls, the scones must never be missing for the five o'clock tea: an appointment that the Queen does not give up, wherever she is. « I followed her all over the world, and there was no place where at 5 I did not prepare her scones », reveals McGrady, who also dedicated the book to the favorite recipes of the Windsor The Royal Chef at Home: Easy Seasonal Entertaining , which contains dishes for every occasion, including – in fact – 5 o'clock tea. A tradition that, as he himself says in the her new column, was born in 800 with Anne Mary Stanhope, Duchess of Bedford , who thought of a snack to quench the hunger between lunch and dinner and which soon turned into a social gathering.

How to prepare the scones? « We begin to put the flour, sugar, butter and yeast in a bowl », Says McGrady, as he begins to knead, being careful not to apply pressure (as is done, for example, for pizza), but simply by moving his fingers to make the ingredients mix. All in a few minutes, before shaping the sandwiches, brush them with the egg and put them in the oven for a quarter of an hour. At this point, all that remains is to eat them, perhaps with some small real English foresight: “Do not open the scones with your hands, always cut them with a knife,” advises McGrady, filling his sandwich. “First the cream and then the jam, never the other way around: on the order of the condiments there are various schools of thought, but Queen Elizabeth has always eaten them only like this”. In the video McGrady does not give the quantities of the ingredients: in the gallery above you can find our , with its procedure

