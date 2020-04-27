World

Quarantine, the shots of the Italians closed at home made in videocall

Quarantena, gli scatti degli italiani chiusi in casa fatti in videocall

The project of the photographer Mattia Crocetti, who via Skype has “coordinated” the Italian families to have them pose and portray their quarantine

It was all in video call . On one side of the screen, a life in quarantine: the retired couple Marino and Luciana from Rimini; the drag queen Kikko of Padua, the Rizzolli family divided by glass in Trento. On the other side, in his home in Rome, the photographer Mattia Crocetti , who coordinated and directed them remotely to make them pose, choose accessories and finally let him take the photo.

The result is beyond 50 “shared shots” of «COndiVIDendo 19″ , a project that narrates the coexistence (and isolation) of Italians during the health emergency.

Each photo has a double author, the photographer from home and the photographed (also from home), who shared the process of creating the image for its entire duration.

“With each subject, I started talking for a couple of hours via Skype or Whatsapp,” says Mattia. « I let myself be shown on video their environment, I let them tell their passions, their fears, their daily routine “. In a second day, there was the actual operational phase. “I helped them set up the shooting scene, the composition, the pose of the subjects, the use of objects to appear in the photo.” A videocall shooting, practically, in which the shooting hand was of the subject itself, but the eye was that of the photographer hundreds of kilometers away . Create these things too, quarantine.

