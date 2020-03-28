quarantined-alone:-​​the-incredible-story-of-two-children-“adopted”-by-the-montevarchi-community

If there is one thing that the emergency is making us rediscover, it is the sense of closeness, the need to help each other in times of need to get out of danger stronger than before. This is what the town of Montevarchi, in the province of Arezzo, has shown, which for some days has adopted two little brothers who are alone in the house, isolated in quarantine . The two adult reference figures with whom they lived are no longer with them: the grandmother passed away last Thursday, while the mother, a health worker, is hospitalized in the infectious disease department of the Arezzo hospital.

To prevent contagion and ensure their safety, the children who attend primary schools in Montevarchi are sealed in the house, limiting contact with the outside world as much as possible.

I am not, however, completely alone. As the newspaper tells La Nazione, the little ones are assisted by a solidarity network that involves the whole town of the Valdarno of Arezzo , with the mayor Silvia Chiassai appointed guardian of the two children, who take care of each other . An extraordinary safety net to which relatives, family and parish friends have joined is, in fact, close to them respecting the safety provisions launched by the government to contain the infection. Always according to what is reported La Nazione , parked in the garden below the house, properly sanitized, park a camper with a volunteer stationed in turn, ready to intervene in case of emergency. He speaks continuously with the children who look out the window and, seated on a folding chair, remains there to keep them company, to help them and to give indications on what to do.

The brothers, in turn, continue to see and hear the mother hospitalized through video calls, while the surveillance service is also guaranteed at night: the children have been provided with a telephone number to call at any time while the breakfasts, lunches, snacks and dinners are guaranteed by the volunteer who leaves the bags on the threshold waiting for the two to collect them. They fill in the shopping list themselves: at the moment they do not present the symptoms of the disease, even if they will be subjected to the swab very soon. In the meantime, the mother's condition would be improving and the hope is that she will be able to return home soon to embrace her children, able to gather an entire community in the sense of need and Help.

