quarantined-hair:-it's-the-perfect-time-to-switch-to-white

One of the most demanding beauty deprivations of this lockdown is certainly the absence of the hairdresser. Yes, because, if for what you would do by the beautician, home solutions with good margins of success exist and are also fun pastimes, talking about hair, the situation is complicated.

Fringes murdered by scissors in unprepared hands, frizzy curls impossible to tame, balayage that has now become opaque are just some of the ugliness in which one stumbles looking in the mirror these days.

But at the top of the ranking of traumas due to the distance from the hair stylist, the appearance of white hair at the root stands out, almost always a shocking vision, to which we normally run for cover by booking an instant color session.

Now, however, you cannot and if you are among those who do not give peace for that silver regrowth, instead of offering you DIY touch-ups, we offer you a change of point of view: and if the time had come to accept this natural change and permanently switch to a white or gray hair?

Changing the hair look as well as being salvific for the soul is almost always synonymous with an inner revolution. She knows it well Jane Fonda , award-winning actress and activist who has always been at the forefront of women's rights, recently moved to platinum white after a life as a blonde girl, thanks to the expert work of the Californian hair colorist to Jack Martin.



What better time than this, then, to emulate super Jane, arm yourself with courage and

caress the idea of ​​marrying a look that if once was synonymous with old age, now witch

also many young people like the singer Alessandra Amoroso, who has also been in the club for a few months.

Before doing it, however, there are some things to know and to explain them is Massimiliano Rossi, Global

Fashion Ambassador L’Oréal Professionnel and Hair Influencer.

Let's start from a fundamental consideration, gray or white are colors that are good for all?

«As a joke I claim they make a leap forward of 10 years but in reality this is not always the case. There

appearance of white hair comes regardless of age, when the face at a certain point and

for a thousand reasons he feels the need to be lightened. So being a natural evolution of

person, although I would not recommend a similar choice to the younger ones, it is absolutely not said

penalize. Provided, however, that you combine the right cuts “.

Which ones are they?

«A geometric and smooth short is perfect, while better to stay away from curly and wavy lengths

because the risk of appearing neglected even though it is not is high. These nuances undeniably

they give a more mature air, so the advice is to contrast the effect with playful, fanciful lines and

very rock “.

Let's go back to color, what to do then if in these days you decide to give us a cut with the tint?

«Nothing, simply wait for the natural hair growth to run its course. Only at

reopening of the salons you can really work on the choice but the first step is this and

it would be even if we were not forced into the house “.

Because?

“Seeing oneself with gray or white regrowth is difficult but it is a necessary effort, lightened in this

period from the absence of extra home commitments. The more centimeters the hairdresser can observe, the more

can understand exactly what the starting tone is, and then choose the best solution from

propose to customers. The more daring wait a few more months and then opt for a super short male cut, immediately eliminating the dyes, but my advice is to proceed step by step, dyeing the still colored part of gray or white at first, so as not to be forced into a cut that may not give the shape of your face “.

How does this step work?

«After studying the root well, we move on to the discoloration of the central and final area, which goes

then reflected or toned to arrive at a final result that is as homogeneous as possible. If the base is

platinum is even simpler, but the different shades of gray also guarantee excellent results. For

an even more natural effect I usually prefer to blend it slightly towards the tips “.

Is it a very aggressive technique that can damage the hair?

«Like all discolourations, a minimum yes, but to make it practically harmless, today we have

to help the products of many lines that act as protectors in this delicate phase. It is the case of

L'Oréal Platinium Plus, a bleaching agent rich in ceramides that allows you to make even three

discolorations on the same day without causing damage “.

Once you leave the salon, do you need any special care for white or gray hair?

“Nothing too demanding, the only fundamental thing is to use, both in the washing phase and in those

antecedents and following, products that neutralize the rise of yellow reflections, inevitable with the

weeks go by. The references that offer this type of balance on the market are

now many and for all prices “.

READ ALSO

Sharon Osbourne debuts with white hair, and is already «hair #metoo»

READ ALSO

Gray hair: a colourist (that of Jane Fonda) makes them fabulous