queen-elizabeth-and-prince-philip,-that-time-found-together-(in-quarantine)

It was the 29 November 1934. The Queen Elizabeth , at the time a girl of just eight years, observed in amazement the marriage of the uncle George, duke of Kent, with the princess Marina of Greece . Inside the London Abbey of Westminster , however, there was a boy a few years older by name Filippo , the bride's co-cousin, who stared intently at her. Unaware, both, who would have been together for lifetime.

Here, who knows if the English sovereign and the historic husband, in these days of quarantine , have returned with the mind to that first look. For sure, according to rumors from United Kingdom , the royal spouses are having a long time to spend together, as it hadn't happened in a while. Before the coronavirus emergency, in fact, the sovereign spent most of the year in Buckingham Palace , while the Duke of Edinburgh lived on the estate of Sandringham .

As soon as the pandemic alarm began to sound in the UK , i.e. in mid-March, both were transferred to Windsor Castle for precautionary reasons. A place with a strong symbolic value for Elizabeth, who – as the expert recalls Carolyn Harris at CBC – «takes refuge there in moments of crisis . ” In fact she had been there also on the occasion of the Second World War , a few years before get married with Filippo.

Philip scrutinizes the queen while rummaging in her purse. Getty Photos

The two, in fact, exchanged the fateful « yes »the 20 November 1947 and today, beyond 72 years later, they are still together. Suddenly again under the same roof, after the Prince of Edinburgh in the summer of 2017 had officially withdrawn from public assignments and transferred in the country side. Many, therefore, wonder today how the days go by during home isolation , in this surreal situation.

In thoughts , reflections, memories , perhaps with a dinner at candlelight. Also because the number of collaborators , in Windsor, it seems to be reduced to the minimum just to avoid contagions. They celebrated together the birthday of Lilibet , which the 21 April has accomplished 94 years , and will toast in a room in the castle also next June, when Filippo will shut down well 99 candles. For new unpredictable frames of a life together.

