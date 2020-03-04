queen-elizabeth-and-royal-preventions:-gloves-against-coronavirus

For weeks now, doctors and scientists tell their opinions – often divergent – on the coronavirus . But there are two elements, also confirmed by the numbers , on which there seems to be one total unanimity : in primis the elderly are by far the most exposed category, then the risk of contagion – much higher than normal flu – increases if you are in contact with other people and shake hands .

Here is Queen Elizabeth, 94 years next month, decided to adopt an understandable preventive measure during the ceremony of the investitures. The sovereign, in fact, has unusually worn her beloved gloves during the delivery of the new honors, to Buckingham Palace : in times of potential health emergency, gave the example respecting the directives of the government on security measures .

«It hasn't happened since years Sixty », recall the British newspapers, which also reveal that even Princess Anna – 69 years, among the most “active” members of the royal family – canceled several appointments as a precaution. Still in the Windsor house, it is rumored that Anna's daughter, Zara Tindall , has decided to go into self-isolation together with her husband Mark following a short holiday in Italy.

Nothing stopped the journey in instead Ireland of William and Kate , who however – between one beer and another – brought up the topic with Joe Mooney , a paramedic of the National Ambulance Service : « In your opinion the media are exasperating the issue or we must worry about spread the virus ? », are the words of the prince reported by Mirror . “However we are keeping an eye on , so tell us if we have to stop”.

Real prevention .

