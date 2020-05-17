World
Queen Elizabeth and the 6 records that make her unique (also in the bank)
His Majesty is the “active” sovereign with the longest kingdom, as well as the oldest and longest-serving in British history. In 2012 it was declared the richest in the world, moreover no monarch has ever been printed on the banknotes of so many countries. But the primacy in the viewfinder is another …
A Guinness queen. Elizabeth II of England , in her past 68 years of reign , entered well six times in the famous book of records. It is the Mirror to list the primates of His Majesty , which in 2012 was recognized by Sunday Times the wealthiest sovereign of the world , with a heritage of 310 millions of pounds sterling (approximately 350 millions euros), between real estate, various jewels and works of art.
By binding to the economic sphere , no monarch is never been printed on banknotes of so many countries: his face circulates in well 35 States, while the queen Vittoria had stopped at 21 and king George V had arrived at 19. Furthermore, no sovereign had ever reigned simultaneously over so many nations: Lilibet is in fact queen of the United Kingdom and gods 16 realms of the Commonwealth , including Canada and Australia.
The other records closely concern numbers of his incredible and splendid reign: His Majesty, in fact, ascended the throne on 6 February 1952, at the death of dad George VI, and in September 2015 she became the absolute sovereign longest-lived in British history surpassing her great-great-grandmother, the queen Vittoria, who wore the crown well 23. 226 days , from 1837 to 1901, then almost 82 years of age.
Elizabeth, 94 years just over , therefore it has also surpassed it in the ranking of British sovereigns older. Among those in activity, all over the world , has the most enduring reign, but it is right at the all-time ranking that fans of Lilibet look with particular interest : she, in fact, is located in fourth place , behind only John II of Liechtenstein, Rama IX from Thailand and Louis XIV from France.
The legendary Sun King is in the lead: has reigned for over 72 years, to date four more by Elizabeth. That remains however a queen record-breaking .
