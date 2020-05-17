queen-elizabeth-and-the-6-records-that-make-her-unique-(also-in-the-bank)

A Guinness queen. Elizabeth II of England , in her past 68 years of reign , entered well six times in the famous book of records. It is the Mirror to list the primates of His Majesty , which in 2012 was recognized by Sunday Times the wealthiest sovereign of the world , with a heritage of 310 millions of pounds sterling (approximately 350 millions euros), between real estate, various jewels and works of art.

By binding to the economic sphere , no monarch is never been printed on banknotes of so many countries: his face circulates in well 35 States, while the queen Vittoria had stopped at 21 and king George V had arrived at 19. Furthermore, no sovereign had ever reigned simultaneously over so many nations: Lilibet is in fact queen of the United Kingdom and gods 16 realms of the Commonwealth , including Canada and Australia.

The other records closely concern numbers of his incredible and splendid reign: His Majesty, in fact, ascended the throne on 6 February 1952, at the death of dad George VI, and in September 2015 she became the absolute sovereign longest-lived in British history surpassing her great-great-grandmother, the queen Vittoria, who wore the crown well 23. 226 days , from 1837 to 1901, then almost 82 years of age.

Elizabeth, 94 years just over , therefore it has also surpassed it in the ranking of British sovereigns older. Among those in activity, all over the world , has the most enduring reign, but it is right at the all-time ranking that fans of Lilibet look with particular interest : she, in fact, is located in fourth place , behind only John II of Liechtenstein, Rama IX from Thailand and Louis XIV from France.

The legendary Sun King is in the lead: has reigned for over 72 years, to date four more by Elizabeth. That remains however a queen record-breaking .

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth summons the royal family

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth “captive” in Windsor until the end of the pandemic