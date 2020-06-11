queen-elizabeth-and-the-first-video-call-on-zoom

After (almost) three months of lockdown His Majesty also gave in to Zoom . Elizabeth II , 94 years, in self-isolation in Windsor since well before Easter, he made his first video call . The queen, with a floral and traditional string of pearls, can be seen among the squares of the now famous application for group video calls.

A video, shared on the official social networks of Buckingham Palace, portrays it while participating from Windsor Castle to the call together with the participants of the Carers Week 2020.

Also present Princess Anna , daughter 69 enne of the queen. The call, to tell the challenges faced by all those who took care of the elderly and frail during the coronavirus epidemic, lasted about 20 minutes.

«It was quite surprising to find out that we would be in a call with His Majesty, it was like asking me to go to another planet “, he then told Hello one of those present, “We made history, I can't believe it ». And again: “The queen listened to everything we did and called our work” extraordinary “”.



«I was struck by the fact that I was sitting in my bedroom talking to the royal princess and queen . This doesn't happen to people like me. It was exceptional, “added another. «It is interesting to listen to all your stories and your stories. I am very impressed, “said Elizabeth II in closing,” I am very happy to have been able to join you today. “

At Windsor Castle the queen is in the company of her husband Filippo, neo 94 enne, and a reduced staff: only 20 people. And his days include short horse rides, as photos of a few weeks ago on horseback of Balmoral Fern, a fourteen year old Fell Pony i, with brown coat and black mane. The love of horses is forever.

