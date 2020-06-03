queen-elizabeth-and-the-“mini”-trooping-the-color-for-her-birthday

“The show must go on” , albeit in a reduced format. With the partial overcoming of the coronavirus emergency , the English royal family has decided to organize a «mini version» of Trooping the Color , the famous military parade that every year, in June , celebrate the birthday of Queen Elizabeth . «For His Majesty, who has been in isolation for three months, it will still be a consolation », reports the Daily Mail.

The appointment is fixed for Saturday 13 June, as per the original calendar, but will not take place in Horse Guards Parade but in the upper courtyard of the castle of Windsor , called the Quadrangle. It is there that the queen has been spending her quarantine since mid-March , together with husband Filippo and a few members of his staff. Who, presumably, will all look out of the windows to watch the parade.

Perhaps the only spectators, because they will not be assembled stands and are not expected guests , although the question mark remains on some members of the royal family. Which for sure, however, will not be able to gather – as per tradition – on the same balcony : «In the castle there are many windows facing the courtyard, “recalls the tabloid. «It will therefore be possible to attend the event respecting the social distance » .

In fact months ago, at the news of the official cancellation of Trooping the Color in its standard format, from Palazzo they specified that some hypotheses in line with the rules of contrast to the covid – 19 “. Promise kept: no regiments of the Commonwealth and of the British Army , therefore, but a small contingent of men led by Colonel Llewelyn-Usher, complete with gang in tow.

This is the first historical variation of the event, which during 68 years of reign of Elizabeth has always gone on stage without problems except for the edition of the 1955, when it was canceled for one strike of the railway workers . «At 11 there will be a greeting to His Majesty, just as it would have been in classic program », reveals a source to the Daily Mail. A small step towards normality, albeit in mini version .

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton “beats” the queen: she is the most loved by the British

READ ALSO

Prince Charles at the coronation of mother Elizabeth