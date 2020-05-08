queen-elizabeth-and-the-new-historical-speech:-“never-give-up,-never-despair”

A month after the historic speech in the coronavirus era, only the fourth in almost 70 years of reign , Elizabeth II returns to speak and he does it on a specific day: May 8 2020, well 75 years later from that May 8 of 1945 when the father, King George VI had announced on the radio the end of the second world War. At the time Elizabeth was 19 years old, today she is 94 and is an experienced and experienced monarch. He knows it must be in the most delicate moments for his nation. Britain is now in a lockdown, facing – like the rest of the world – the pandemic.

The queen, who had 13 years when war broke out in 1939, says today: “It may seem difficult not to be able to celebrate this special anniversary as we would like. But we remember it from our homes, from ours doors. Our streets are not empty, they are full of the love and care we feel for each other “, continued Elizabeth, referring to the invitation from the British government: stay home, stay away today to get back to us soon.

“And when I look at our country”, he continued, with the photo of the father George VI in the foreground on the desk, «And I see what we are willing to do to protect and support each other , I proudly say that we are still a nation that those brave soldiers, sailors and aviators would recognize and admire “.



The Queen's speech was recorded in Windsor's white parlor last week. In the castle just outside London, she and her husband Filippo, 98 years, have been in isolation for over a month now. Speaking of the beginning of the war, the queen, then princess, said: “The prospect seemed bleak, the distant end, the uncertain result. But we continued to believe that the cause was right – and this belief, as my father noted, carried us forward. “ Never give up, never despair” , that was the message of the VE Day.

“I vividly remember the exultant scenes that my sister and I attended with our parents and Winston Churchill from the balcony of Buckingham Palace,” continued the sovereign, “The sense of joy of the people who gathered outside and across the country, although while celebrating victory in Europe, we knew there would be more sacrifices. Many people lost their lives in that terrible conflict. They fought to live in peace, at home and abroad. They died in the hope of being able to live as free people in a world of free nations. They risked everything so that our families and neighborhoods could be safe. We should and will remember them. “

Peace in Europe, he added, the queen has since been maintained. And this is the best way to honor all those who have never returned from the battlefield. Today the enemy is invisible, the fight is against a virus, but the message of Elizabeth II to Great Britain does not change: « Never give up, never despair “.

