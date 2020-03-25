queen-elizabeth,-charles,-william-and-her-children:-the-order-of-succession-to-the-british-throne

At the beginning 2020 this photo peeked out on the profile of the royal family: «A new portrait of the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George to underline the beginning of a new decade », recited the caption to the new portrait of the heirs to the throne. Two months later, in full coronavirus emergency, the British monarchy is in isolation.

At the beginning of last week, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made their way to Windsor Castle to begin the 'autoquarantena. Kate Middleton and William, instead, moved with their three children from Kensington Palace, London, to the country estate in Norfolk. But it is the 37 year old who takes the place of the crown, with the over 70 of the family in total isolation. Carlo and Camilla are at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. And from there today, 25 March, the news of the positivity came to Covid – 19 of the Prince of Wales. Prince Harry and Meghan as we know are in Canada instead. All that remains is to review the succession line to the throne of the United Kingdom.

Here are who, and in what order, the successors of Queen Elizabeth, 93 years of which almost 70 on the throne:

1. Prince Charles: 71 years is the longest-lived heir to the throne. When he becomes king, he will be the oldest heir to access the British throne. It is debated whether it will take the name of Charles III or King George VII.

2. Prince William: firstborn of His Majesty's firstborn, William, 37 years old, will inherit the throne after his father.

3. Prince George: he is 6 years old today, but he is already the third in line of succession, being the eldest son of the eldest son of the queen's eldest son.

4. Princess Charlotte: Charlotte, 4 years old, will support her older brother. A bit like it was for William and Harry (until Meghan's arrival. For the first time the second daughter has kept her place in the order of succession, despite the arrival of a younger brother. With the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 (which modifies the historical Act of Settlement of 1701) has in fact been established to assign the right of succession to the firstborn, male or female without distinction.

5. Prince Louis : was born on 23 April 2018.

6. Prince Harry: Until the birth of the newborn Prince Louis, Harry was the fifth. On 19 May 2018 he married actress Meghan Markle . In January 2020 the two decided not to want to be more senior members of Windsor. But the order of succession has not been questioned.

7. Prince Archie: the firstborn of Harry and Meghan, born May 6 2019.

8. Andrea di York: The queen's third son retired from public roles at the end 2019, after being involved in the scandal of the billionaire Epstein.

9. Beatrice of York: 32 years, is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

10. Eugenie of York: 30, is the younger sister of Beatrice.

11. Prince Edward: The Earl of Wessex is the last child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

12. James, viscount Severn: born in 2007, son of Prince Edward.

13. Lady Louise Windsor: born in 2003, daughter of Prince Edward.

14. Princess Anna: born in 1950, daughter of Queen Elizabeth

15. Peter Phillips: born in 1977, son of Princess Anna

16. Savannah Phillips: is Peter Phillips' 8 year old daughter

17. Isla Phillips: Isla, 6 years old, and Savannah's younger sister

18. Zara Phillips: eldest daughter of Princess Anna, married to former British rugby player Mike Tindall

