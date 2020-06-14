queen-elizabeth-ii-and-the-(rare)-times-she-cried-in-public

The queen's face is that of a woman, composed and smiling, imprinted everywhere. On the breakfast cups, on the commemorative saucers, on the British flags, proud owners of royal gifts. To recall Elizabeth II , it seems to see her, with her formal clothes and the soft colors, the hats to frame its calm elegance.

Imagining her otherwise, thinking that Her Majesty may be prey to all “human” emotions seems illogical. Yet, in her immense kingdom, where everything seems eternal and immobile, she too has broken the formalism of appearance to abandon herself to the spontaneity of feeling.

On rare occasions, we have seen her cry. The contrite face showed it to Aberfan , in the aftermath of the terrible disaster who took away one hundred nine children. Then, Queen Elizabeth II softly exhibited a shiny eye. But not all of the royal commotion have been persuaded. The screenwriters of The Crown believed and said that others, advisers and spokesman, they instructed her to cry. He should have shown compassion and empathy, His Majesty. And the other tears in public were for the soldiers who fell in Afghanistan or to honor the end of the First World War.

Elizabeth cried, showing less regal and more human. In contravention of the rule of the crown: to be firm and impassive. Burdens and honors that fall to those who sit on the throne and that no one knows better than she knows face up to.

