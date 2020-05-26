queen-elizabeth-ii-is-the-perfect-diy-lockdown-fold

Certainly the absence of the hairstylist, in these months of lockdown, did not scare the Royal Family. Rather. After Kate Middleton self-taught hairdresser, now also the Queen of England shows he can do it with a brush and hairdryer. According to an anonymous source very close to The Queen, the 94 enne monarch seems to be an expert on the fold from you, long before the arrival of the Coronavirus: «The queen used to dress her hair alone even in Balmoral, during her summer holidays and therefore she is used to it», revealed the insider « Washes them, dries them and prepares them for styling, and is also very good! “.

In practice, in short, he ground it. And now, who is isolated in Windsor, Elizabeth II knows what to do: «No stranger is authorized to protect her and Prince Philip, who will blow 99 candles next month. Her dressmaker Angela Kelly helped her, but the queen does it all by herself. It is typical of her to remain calm and make the best of situations “, concludes the source.

The result is what we saw on live TV in the midst of a pandemic: white hair, very bright and with volumes in order. As if they had just been made by his trusted hairdresser Scot Ian Carmichael, from more than 23 years in the service of The Queen. Member of the Royal Victorian Order since 2012 Ian usually visits Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle at least once a week to assist his most famous client. Loyal to professional secrecy, he never speaks of his royal visits.

Although something has recently transpired: «Of all my clients the queen is by far my favorite. He has wonderful hair. ' And then speaking of mature women and their hairlooks, she added: «Women among the 40 and the 50 years can't wait to get their hair cut. It must be the transition from wives and mothers to trigger the desire for a clean cut. In reality, the hair would be much better long and soft “, concludes the London hairstylist.

