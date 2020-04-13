queen-elizabeth-ii,-the-last-royal-who-studied-at-home-(before-the-coronavirus)

For some weeks the prince William and Kate Middleton , in their country home in Sandringham, Norfolk, are grappling with the same challenge faced by millions of parents at the time of the coronavirus: home schooling (with digital support from teachers). According to Sun , the most involved in the role is the Duchess of Cambridge, “who every day studies and does homework with children “. But her husband also “rolled up his sleeves to help out” . For the three little princes, as for millions of other children, being away from the classrooms and the cheerful shouting of classmates is a great oddity.

But in the past, for someone, this was normal everyday life. The most remarkable example, in the history of the British crown, concerns the great-grandmother of George , Charlotte and Louis . The queen Elizabeth II, in fact, never went to school. He always studied at home. First in the home at 145 of Piccadilly in London, then in the White Lodge residence in Richmond Park, then in Buckingham Palace.

Up to seven years he studied with various teachers reading and writing, piano and dance , while giving her royal label lessons he thought about it the mother, Isabel Bowes-Lyon . From the age of eight his education was entrusted to his ruler, the Scottish Marion Crawford. At the time Elizabeth was already living in Buckingham Palace. And there Marion taught her and her sister, the princess Margaret , French, German and music . The “classes” took place every day from 9 to 13 . Outside the “school hours” the great passion of the future queen was literature : in particular he loved to read Shakespeare, Coleridge, Scott, Dickens, Jane Austen and Robert Louis Stevenson.

When her father became king in 1936, Elizabeth had 10 years. And he began to study constitutional history and law with Henry Marten, deputy director of the prestigious Eton College which would later be attended by grandchildren William and Harry . He also took religion lessons , with the archbishop of Canterbury, and had other professors who taught her various subjects including German, French and music.

Despite knowing only home schooling, little Elizabeth was by no means a lonely child. Already at 11 years he was created his own troop of all-female scouts (the Girls Guide) which included the daughters of some palace employees. And her childhood was certainly not without pastimes: since childhood she swam and rode around Balmoral . His first pony, Peggy, received it as a gift from his father, the future king George VI, when he was just 4 years old.

Queen Elizabeth and her sister Margaret were the last members of the British crown educated at home . The Prince Charles was instead the first heir to the throne to obtain a degree . While Kate Middleton, when her husband ascends the throne, will be the first consort queen with a degree in your pocket. The one in History of Art obtained at St Andrews university where the spark struck with Prince William.

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth rethinks her first wartime speech (in childhood)

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, the name of the new Foundation (“in the worst possible moment”)

READ ALSO

Prince William, “angry” with Harry because he left the family