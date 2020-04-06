queen-elizabeth-is-the-outfit-she-wants-to-reassure

That dress could only be green. Even the most distracted yesterday evening noticed the color of the outfit chosen by Queen Elizabeth to speak to her country in full emergency from Covid – 19. A message of hope addressed to the British and all Commonwealth citizens could only be conveyed with that color that symbolizes calm and renewal.

Simple, without frills and with a decisive cut, the crepe dress presumably tailored specifically for the occasion by the trusty Angela Kelly is the visual translation of the words spoken by the sovereign who had only one task on this occasion out of the ordinary: instilling optimism . The royal watchers , improvised and professional, immediately unleashed themselves on social media and newspapers committed to flushing out the hidden meanings of the clothing chosen for these crucial four minutes .

There are those who see, with an extra hint of frivolity, a far from vague resemblance to one of the last outfits sported by Meghan Markle in the last visit to London in a pre-pandemic era now almost forgotten , while the more informed manage to notice the clear reference to the uniforms of the medical staff in the front line in facing the Coronavirus . However, jewels are the most talkative pieces of the ensemble. It is in the turquoise embedded in the diamonds of the brooch that experts see in addition to the reference to lab coats worn in the hospital the most powerful meaning : from the mists of time, by peoples like the Egyptian one the stone is considered sacred for its protective and healing properties .

The first time the queen wore a turquoise and diamond brooch. Photo Getty

The story of this piece then comes from afar. Queen Mary, the grandmother of Elizabeth II, received that precious gift in 1893 from his future in-laws, the Prince and Princess of Wales who would later become Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. At his death in 1953 the brooch passed to his granddaughter who showed it off for the first time only sixty years later, in 2014 : from that moment the jewel occasionally illuminates the gaudy overcoats of his height.

Those three strings of pearls that adorned her neck also accompanied her for almost the whole kingdom . That necklace could have a special meaning. Not only has it belonged to her since 1952 or since she took on the responsibility of reigning over her country, but passing by reviews the images, it looks the same as the one worn in all four “special” speeches given to the nation in 68 years of reign.

We see it therefore in 1991 in the message on the occasion of the first Gulf War , in 1997 in the one sent for the tragic disappearance of Lady Diana , in 2002 when the queen mother died as well as in 2012 during the celebrations of the Diamond Jubilee . Movies and TV series help us not only enter the queen's private rooms but also in her head. We seem to see her as she and her staff develop this spot on direction. The room shows the queen as she grabs the pearl necklace in the chest. It is when she takes the jewel in her hand that the queen thinks of everything she has experienced and the importance of her role. If the brooch reassures the spectators, the pearl tour serves her to find strength. After all, the virus is democratic and has also knocked on the door of his family.