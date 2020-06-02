queen-elizabeth-on-horseback:-the-first-public-appearance-since-the-days-of-the-lockdown

That the habits of Queen Elizabeth II , Windsor Castle's “prisoner” in the days of the lockdown, including short horse rides, was said in the midst of the pandemic, when Buckingham Palace leaked a few precise rumors about Her Majesty's new life. Then, it was possible to know the love of Elizabeth II for outdoor activities. A love that his first public appearance from the quarantine wanted to reiterate.

The queen, 94 years old, was photographed on horseback of Balmoral Fern, a fourteen year old Fell Pony i, with a brown coat and black mane. For the walk, completed together with the groom, Terry Pendry , Elizabeth II chose clothes sportsmen and the head covered with a pink scarf, with floral motif.

His Majesty, in the ride to Windsor Castle, used all the precautions foreseen by the historical period. Pendry, who never lost sight of her, was a meter away from the Queen, and no one else dared to approach her. Elizabeth II showed herself this way for the first time since 19 March , the day he left London to go and spend the quarantine at Windsor Castle.

