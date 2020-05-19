queen-elizabeth-reveals-what-her-favorite-flower-is:-lily-of-the-valley

The Chelsea Flower Show, the event much loved by Elizabeth II, was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic for the first time since the second post-war period. The famous event dedicated to the gardens – scheduled by 19 to the 23 May 2020 as usual at the large open spaces of the Royal Hospital in Chelsea – this year takes place, for the first time in its 117 years of story, online . The contribution of His Majesty, who was always in the front row at the opening day, is also virtual. On the Instagram profile of the royal family we can see a black and white photo of the future queen, then twenty-three, who crosses a pond during the visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on 1949.

And in addition, from the information accompanying other photos, we find out which one it is Her Majesty's favorite flower: lily of the valley . That little flower, in the 1953, was part of his coronation bouquet . And since then, in the heart of the queen, it has a special place.

On the opening day of the first virtual Chelsea Flower Show in history, other royals have unveiled their favorite flower. The Prince Charles loves the “magnificent” Delphinium with its “glorious clusters of flowers” blue or pink, while his wife Camilla prefers the star herb (Alchemilla mollis): «This plant with soft acid green flowers is a must for any gardening enthusiast». The prince Edward loves the azalea “With an intoxicating scent”, while the princess Anna has a passion for hellebore , which belongs to the buttercup family: «It not only blooms early, but continues to bloom for two months. And its flowers, with their shades, are spectacular “.

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and William, active more than ever to show subjects the future of the crown

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, if two years (of marriage) is enough to revolutionize a monarchy

READ ALSO

Andrew of York: from “brave prince” to “most hated” of the royal family