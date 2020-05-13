queen-elizabeth-rides-horse-every-day-(at-94-years-old)-to-«come-back-stronger-than-before»

«The hypothesis that Queen Elizabeth may not return to his duties as a monarch is simply absurd ». So a palace entry, in the days of lockdown , days when it is said that His Highness may suspend his public appearances in the future, he liquidated the indiscretions. «The Queen is planning her return to work and I think, when she returns to take care of what she has always dealt with, we will see her work harder than ever », told VanityFair Usa one of Her Majesty's assistants, explaining how Elizabeth II is far from retiring herself.

«It cannot be seen to disobey government provisions, but I think it is fair to say that is looking forward to returning to normal. This is a delicate ridge, but I believe that, at some point, in the near future, we will see her return to granting private hearings and dealing with those anniversaries public she has always dealt with, “the source said.” She continues to receive her Red Boxes from the government and to have a weekly appointment with the Prime Minister. There is no reason to think he wants to take a step back. He is dealing fully of his duties as head of state, “he continued beyond the source, stressing that Elizabeth II, although” frustrated “by this forced stasis, decided to make the most of the quarantine.

The work would be, that is, only a part of the day of Elizabeth II, who, in her spare time, would be dedicating herself to her passions. « Ride every day and spend more time with her husband than she normally can. They manage to have dinner together and I believe that the Queen is part of that generation that dresses up all, even before a domestic meal. He's getting the best of this period, “concluded the source, saying that His Majesty is determined (also) to reassemble the royal family.

After losing three senior members of the crown during the year, Elizabeth II would like to show England the union of her family. In quarantine days, therefore, he would be relying heavily on “my substitutes”: on Charles and Camilla, on William and Kate, on Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

