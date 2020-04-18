queen-elizabeth-stops-cannon-shots-for-her-birthday:-“inappropriate”

For the first time in 68 years of reign, the birthday of Queen Elizabeth will not be greeted by the famous cannon shots. The sovereign , who on Tuesday 21 April will turn off 94 candles , has in fact canceled the famous event that usually takes place in the gardens of Green Park, near the royal palace. “He did not consider it an appropriate celebration,” reads an official note from Buckingham Palace.

«Your Majesty, consider the emergency circumstances, in fact asked that the special measures for the customary court artillery salute “. Besides, the situation for the coronavirus in United Kingdom, as in a large part of the world, it is truly dramatic : according to the latest official data, the dead have now passed the quota 15 mila , with almost 120 mila infected infected.

Among these, there are some illustrious names, such as the prime minister Boris Johnson , who was even hospitalized due to the persistence of the fever, or the Prince Charles , who remained instead in home isolation with mild symptoms. The country has been in “ lockdown ” for days, with the closing of “non-essential” activities and citizens who are free to go out only to shop and the necessary works.

In a similar atmosphere , the choice of Queen Elizabeth to avoid public celebrations appears spot on: she will allow herself – perhaps – a toast together with her husband Filippo , with whom he is spending the quarantine to the castle of Windsor , and then – in all probability – will connect via videoconference with the closest relatives: «All communications will remain private “, let Palazzo know.

Among other things, also the Trooping The Color , the famous military parade in central London which celebrates the Queen's birthday, was scheduled June but has already been canceled. The event was not changed since 1955 : data that make the idea of ​​the proportion even more (and tragedy) of the pandemic.

READ ALSO

Anna, the princess with the “sharp tongue”

READ ALSO

Baby Archie will have two birthday parties