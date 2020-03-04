queen-elizabeth,-who-is-afraid-of-not-seeing-little-archie-anymore

In the heart of the queen Elizabeth (and in the royal family) there will always be a place for Harry of England, which at the end month will cease to be a royal senior for a life away from the spotlight, in Canada, with his wife Meghan and son Archie . The confrontation was peaceful with his grandmother, a lunch in Windsor last Sunday, after the duke's return to the United Kingdom for his last public commitments, alone and together with his wife, who will join him in London in the next few hours.

The great absent, unless last minute surprises, will be the son of the couple, Archie Harrison, that the very first May 6 will be 1 year old, and for the moment the concerns of the sovereign would all seem turned to him, as an insider close to the royal family told the magazine Us Weekley.



“The queen would like to have a relationship with Archie, but it seems that this will never happen” , the source revealed, pointing out that the sovereign is very distraught for not being able to see him as much as she would like. It is logical that this is so. Elizabeth II next 21 April will accomplish 94 years, and although she is in excellent health, she is still a woman of a certain age who has now reduced travel to a minimum and for whom a trip would be quite unlikely in Canada just to meet the baby. Much easier than him to go to his great-grandmother, Meghan permitting. The Duchess of Sussex, however, would have left her son in the care of her maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland, and the nanny.



“The Queen's worst fear is that of never seeing Archie again,” continued the insider, stressing, however, that there is no resentment from The Queen of his nephew's wife. beloved. “He is trying to remain optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to denigrating Meghan, even after everything that has happened”.

No revenge, in short, while the choice of the Duchess of Sussex to leave her son in Canada appeared to many as a malice towards the sovereign, guilty of not having left her free to use the noble title as a mark to make cash. The queen, for her part, had immediately shown herself well disposed towards the choice of her nephew and wife, at least publicly. “The last thing the queen wants is for Harry to feel like a stranger to his family,” a second source revealed to Us Weekley , and the meeting between the two would have smoothed out anything left unresolved. William and Kate would also approve of the Sussex choice, albeit with a more traditional stance: “They feel that the family should come first”. You pass independence, in short, but not such a radical farewell to The Firm , from which it seems very difficult to get rid of, as all the complications related to Megxit demonstrate, from the security front to the use of titles. In a few days all four will be together again and rotal watchers are waiting for nothing else. It may take months, or perhaps even more, before the next reunion.

