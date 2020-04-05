queen-elizabeth's-speech:-«united-we-will-do-it,-we-will-meet-again»

The queen is there. As in all the other dramatic moments in the nation. Dressed in green (hope) , with a large brooch in plain sight and no photos familiar behind the shoulders to divert attention. This is not the time . Four historic minutes, an exceptional message. Just think that s i only deals with the fourth time, and Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953. Others speeches had been for the Gulf War, Diana's death and the last farewell to the Queen Mother.

And now we are in full pandemic from Covid – 19.

With British victims also unfortunately still on the rise, and Premier Boris Johnson still isolated in Downing Street and feverish after testing positive for the virus. « I speak to you in a time that I know to be very difficult, of increasing difficulty» , Elizabeth II began, “a time of upheaval in the life of our country that has brought pain to some, economic problems to many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us,” he told the subjects.

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

The Queen then thanked doctors, health workers and all those who are on the front lines to deal with the emergency. He has renewed the government's invitation to the British: “Stay home, staying isolated is the right thing to do.” The sovereign also recalled the spirit of the Second World War, the heroic resistance of Great Britain in the face of the spread of Nazism in Europe “ Those who will come after us they can say that the British of this generation have been strong ». Elizabeth II hopes that “in the coming years everyone will be able to be proud of how he responded to this challenge”. And the British are doing it with “ the qualities of self-discipline and quiet resoluteness seasoned in a good mood that still characterize this country”. The sovereign remembered her first radio speech : it was 1940, there was war, and she 14 enne – together with her sister Margaret – had wanted to send a message of hope to all the children .



This historic and unedited speech in the coronavirus era was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, where the sovereign and the Duke of Edinburgh , 98 years, I have been in self-isolation for over a week. To shoot His Majesty was only one camera and to be admitted to the room was only one cameraman , wearing all possible protections such as mask and gloves. The heir to the throne Charles, 71, is still in isolation in Scotland but he recovered after the test which was positive for him too.

«We may still have a lot to endure, but better days will come back: we will be back with our friends, we will be back with our families, we will meet again “, added to sovereign who will perform 94 years next 21 April, «In the meantime I want to send my gratitude to all of you».

