“radio-for-italy”:-for-the-first-time-in-history,-all-radios-come-together-to-broadcast-the-national-anthem

It had never happened that all Italian, national and local radios joined an initiative of this magnitude: for the first time in the history of our country, all frequencies will broadcast Mameli's anthem on Fm, Dab, on television and streaming simultaneously more three songs that made the history of national music. The initiative, which is called The Radio for Italy , was created to deal with the coronavirus emergency in our territory and to give a message of hope to the Italians who, every day, follow the directives imposed by the government to try to contain the infection and return to normal as soon as possible.

Friday 20 March at 11 all tuned! For the first time ever in the history of our country, all Italian, national and local radios will come together for an unprecedented initiative! #laradioperlitalia https://t.co/szOvi0VgLz pic.twitter.com/QxbPxqhjIm – Radio Italia (@RadioItalia) March 16, 2020

The appointment is for Friday 20 March at 11, with all the radios tuned to a single frequency: that of the national anthem, which embraces us in the tricolor and it makes us proud not only of the medical team that works every day to save thousands of lives, but also for all citizens who, with seriousness and conscience, have chosen to do everything possible to avoid spreading the virus. The Radio for Italy , born, precisely, to give even more strength to all Italians and to Italy that must go forward united, showing itself cohesive in this moment of world emergency, is a message of union, participation and connection.

For the first time in the history of Italy, all radios come together to spread the Mameli anthem and three other songs from our musical heritage national 📻 📆 Friday 20. 3. 2020 at 11: 00 📆 Find out more 👉 https://t.co/RPYA7lpxqA#LaRadioPerlItalia pic.twitter.com/EGhbKL3IEt – Radio KissKiss (@radiokisskiss) March 16, 2020

To participate will be: Rai Radio 1, Rai Radio 2 , Rai Radio 3 , Rai Isoradio , M2O , R 101 , Radio 105 , Radio 24, Radio Capital, Radio Deejay, Radio Freccia, Radio Italy Solomusicaitaliana, Radio Kiss Kiss, Radio Maria, Radio Monte Carlo, Radio Radicale, Radio Zeta, RDS 100% big hits, RTL 102. 5, Virgin Radio . But also the contribution of all the local radio stations belonging to the Associazione Aeranti-Corallo and to the Association Local Radio FRT-Confindustria Radio Tv . The whole country is invited to tune in to their favorite radio station, the one that accompanies everyone in their daily lives, to turn up the volume , to open the windows and go out on the balconies to sing all together, waving the tricolor or showing a symbol of Italy, for a moment of reflection and good hope for all.

