«rain-on-me»:-the-first-time-for-lady-gaga-and-ariana-grande

The skimpy clothes, the metallic reflections, the steel spikes and the jellied hair. This is how Lady Gaga looks and Ariana Grande in the first images that seal their first collaboration together : the occasion is the release of Rain on Me , the second single from Chromatica , the latest recording effort by Lady Gaga that should have been released in April but then slipped in late May due to coronavirus. The song, which will be available on 22 May , unites the Little Monsters and the Arianators under the same star, ready to welcome the two pop stars in an unusual, surprising setting .

It was inevitable, in fact, that Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande had never yet joined forces to create a new project together, and Rain on Me seems the right song at the right time, especially after historical reunions such as that of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, which they waged war for years. For their debut , in full line with Stupid Love , the first excerpt from Gaga's new album, the two singers still wink at science fiction in an atmosphere very similar to that of Alien vs. Predator .

Along with the audio track, it seems that the 22 May we will also see the video clip which, according to the make-up artist Sara Tanno, will be released simultaneously by the two artists on the same date: «It is one of the best projects I have ever never worked and I can't wait to see the fans who will recreate the looks of the video on Friday » explains to the fans by tuning in to a direct streaming on the Instagram account of Haus Laboratories . After the Oscar won for the best original song for A Star is Born, Lady Gaga returns to the limelight with an album that, beyond Grande herself, features featuring artists such as Elton John and Blackpink and, we are sure, that Little Monsters will not be disappointed.

