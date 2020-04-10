raoul-bova-puts-his-farm-in-puglia-at-the-disposal-of-the-red-cross

Also Raoul Bova tries to lend a hand in full coronavirus emergency. The actor, ambassador of the Italian Red Cross , has made his farm in Puglia available to volunteers . “If they need it, it is available”, Ansa has informed the , “I really admire the work of these volunteers who come to the CRI for many reasons, and that in helping others find an important reason, a mission today more than ever necessary at all levels, from the simple fundamental embrace to lonely people, to medical aid “.

And in the future, the actor thinks he wants to create a series on the healthcare staff who has been on the front lines for over a month, dealing with the Covid emergency – 19: «I will tell these heroes of emergencies, these volunteers of all ages with an immense heart, ready to help. I have been studying a TV series on the Italian Red Cross for some time, now with Coronavirus it has become a concrete project already at an advanced stage of writing, ready to shoot as soon as possible ». Bova already has in mind how it will be: «A first season of six evenings will tell stories and characters inspired by reality, engaged on the Italian front of Covid 19, then we will go on in the international scenarios of this large organization that is always on the front line in the world. He continues to produce his Rb Production together with Connecting Talents.

The actor bought the San Giovanni farm about a year ago. It is located in the Itria Valley, in the the countryside of Montalbano, a hamlet of Fasano. But like everyone else now Raoul is at home in quarantine : «I spend my days like many. First of all by cleaning. Then I get to work but I also spend a lot of time with my little girls Alma and Luna. We play, dance and sing with Rocìo ( the Spanish actress Rocío Muñoz Morales, ed). And in the kitchen they take turns: «Tarts, donuts and the fantastic paella that she prepares».

