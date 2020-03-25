readings-for-difficult-times

We are all involved in one of the most serious emergencies of the past seventy years, symbolically united under the flag waving the hashtag #I stay at home. But what to do at home? Those who succeed, try to focus on the work , which is still difficult, and not only for the parents of orphaned children of teachers and teachers and therefore to be entertained by taking the time that could have been dedicated to work. In short, working is difficult for everyone.

There are household chores , but those who want it: outside the world burns with fever for the Coronavirus and the vacuum cleaner I can pass it also tomorrow.

There are those who say gardening (le hands in the earth help to keep anxiety at bay), who eggs-sugar-flour , but then you have to go out shopping and the paranoia starts again.

The TV remains, read the streaming , i podcast and also the many (beautiful) cultural initiatives that are emerging on social media (concerts, shared readings, theater performances, festivals). But when the noise is too much and the news that invade our smartphones really risk throwing us down even more, there are the books . Because if you get the right one, here it will be able to make us forget all the bombs that are exploding out there . At least for a few hours. Here we suggest you 12 (you can find them in the gallery ), all recently released and of the most diverse genres: essays, thrillers, historical novels, graphic novels, training stories and memoirs. Staying at home, take care of each other and enjoy your reading.