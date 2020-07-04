ready-for-the-sales?-when-they-start-and-where-they-have-already-left

The conference of the regions had indicated a single date for the start of the summer sales : the first of August with one month late compared to the usual start in July. However, not all governors have accepted the indication and have already started the sales since July. Already in June in many regions there had been a green light to promotional sales that have already started in many areas.

The Lombardia falls in this case. Officially the sales start on August 1st, but promotional sales may also take place from the 2nd to the 31 July.

These are the 40 days preceding those in which promotions are allowed in Liguria where instead the summer sales go from Saturday 1 August to Monday 14 September. Thirty days of promotional sale in Veneto, Lazio, Piedmont and Marche before the official start in August. Promotional sales were already permitted in Emilia-Romagna.

The choice of liberalization in derogation from the rules is due to the great difficulty of the commerce sector after the long closure , due to the lack of liquidity and the unwillingness to spend families, many with people in layoffs.

Even more decisive the position taken by Sicily and Calabria which started the sales from the first day of July. On the contrary, Puglia has confirmed the ban on promotional sales by setting the discount period from 1 August to 15 September . So did the remaining regions.

