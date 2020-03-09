real-hairstyles-(easy-and-do-it-yourself)-to-replicate-at-home

Never like when you are forced to stay at home and to try to manage time in a forced home dimension, there is space, even mentally, to experiment with hair styles which become a pretext for not neglecting and raising morale.

And we are not talking about complicated hair styles, but the equivalent of those easy recipes that everyone can make in the kitchen, even the most denied. The women of the royal family, also in this, come to our aid by offering inspirations for elegant looks, but at the same time with low difficulty, within everyone's reach.

Here are four solutions with minimum effort and maximum results to feel like a princess.

1 – The half-harvest. Recovery of a middle school classic, recently seen at Paris Fashion Week during the Chanel catwalk, has as standard bearer Kate Middleton which has a long-standing relationship with the semi-harvest. He knows how to reinterpret it and reinvent it according to the occasion. With soft front strands, twisted and then gathered in a rear micro bun, or simply twisted and stopped behind the head, it is one of the most romantic hairstyles on the list of favorites of the Duchess of Cambridge. She never goes out of fashion, she is able to instantly give class and freshness just like her.

2. The casual crop or messy bun. The undisputed queen of this look is Meghan Markle , which when he set foot in Buckingham Palace made it his distinctive sign, synonymous with rebellion, freedom and individual style, for those who do not intend to comply with the rules of the royal family. Story of an end announced in a hair style, if you think that Meghan then resonated resonantly from the Windsor family with the divorce, or Megxit, which still makes a lot of talk.

3. The half-tail. It seems that the average height is the prerogative of the women of the family real. Not too low, like those with minimal reading, nor too high, like that of divas of music, read Ariana Grande, the noble tail is the perfect interpretation of the middle way. Fixed with a simple lock of hair, as the Duchess of Cambridge teaches, she has a sporty reading, but a velvet bow is enough to make her instantly elegant.

4. The compound chignon. Whether it is a very tight Meghan Markle ballerina effect, or a high donut on the crown of the head, or softer and more elegant in the version preferred by Queen Letizia of Spain, one Ordered chignon is always the most elegant and refined solution to focus on.

In the gallery we have collected many ideas to copy from the women of the royal families to experiment with new easy looks during the “forced” days at home because of the coronavirus.

