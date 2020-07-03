rebo:-the-bottle-that-finances-the-environment-every-time-you-drink!

For some years the problem of plastic pollution has no longer been perceived as marginal. However, not everyone realizes that we have almost reached the point of no return.

A report of the 2016 made by the Ellen McArthur Foundation has shown that if we do not drastically reduce its consumption, in 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans. To counteract the use of disposable plastic, the creators of REBO, a reusable stainless steel bottle, have developed an innovative solution, namely a mechanism that supports environmental protection initiatives each time the bottle is used.

Yes, you got it right. The idea was born in 2018 during a lunch in the office and was immediately accompanied by great enthusiasm. In the initial phase of the project, several tests were carried out to understand what the real needs of the people were. «We realized that today the most aware consumers want to reduce the use of plastic – declared Pierandrea Quarta (CEO of REBO ) and Fabio Mancini (one of the founders of the project) – following a style of sustainable life and choosing, for example, to buy reusable bottles and bags. We wanted to follow this trend by exploiting the potential of technology to create a unique product “.

To make the REBO bottle different from other products of the same kind on the market, it is just the technology incorporated in its cap that allows you to accurately calculate the amount of water drunk and, on the basis of this, release credits that finance the collection of plastic bottles abandoned on the beaches .

REBO is the first project developed by the young start-up RE-company , created to offer people innovative solutions that can replace disposable packaging and have a positive impact on the environment and society. One of the main objectives of the creators of REBO is in fact to combat plastic pollution, raising the awareness of as many people as possible about the damage caused above all by the bottles of disposable water, still widely used today all over the world. The hope is that fewer and fewer people go around with a disposable plastic bottle in their hands and that even the most skeptical people realize that choosing a reusable bottle is important for the planet. .

«The damage caused by plastic is tangible and evident and the cause is also to be found in our consumer choices – declare the two founders of REBO – even in the smallest and simplest, which end up having an enormous impact on the environment and our health “.