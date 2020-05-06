record-breaking-judi-dench,-british-vogue-cover-star-for-the-first-time-(aged-85)

Legend of international cinema, with films and plays of the caliber of behind it Shakespeare in Love and Cats , Judi Dench is one of the actresses more iconic in recent decades . During her career, she not only collected a long series of statuettes, from the Oscars to the Golden Globe Awards, but she actually entered the firmament of the most loved stars of the big screen thanks to his innate elegance and his personal touch of nonconformity. A woman who has marked the history of cinema, and now also that of the most glossy fashion covers.

The actress will appear on the June cover of British Vogue – for the first time and venerable age of 85 years – in fact becoming the oldest cover star ever for the magazine . Photographed in early February and interviewed during the lockdown that came in the following weeks, Judi Dench expressed a message of hope from her quarantine in the English countryside: «I am sure I feel like everyone else, so unprecedented times are quite difficult to understand “He said” The positive thing is that it has made people aware of the situation of others who are completely alone. If a great kindness emerges from this, then it will be an advantage “.

Furthermore, without any first-person presence on Instagram and the like, Dench has become an improbable in recent weeks social media star , appearing in videos published by family members: first in a video posted on Twitter by his daughter, Finty Williams, in which the actress appears with a dog hat, and then on the account TikTok of his nephew Sam Williams, with whom he staged a mini choreography.

Always self-ironic and genuine, Judi Dench has always communicated his attitude also through a multifaceted personal style , romantic and feminine with brocades and floral patterns, but also more androgynous and minimalist, often with ethnic details. An allure also reflected on the cover of British Vogue, where it appears with a Dolce & Gabbana trench coat in pink silk organza, and then peeks through the pages of the magazine with an Armani Privé tunic in cream-colored silk. In the gallery, some of the best looks sported by the actress over the decades.

