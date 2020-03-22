red-lipstick-like-the-queen-of-england,-to-keep-morale-high

Almost 94 years (will accomplish them on 21 April), the mythical Queen Elizabeth proves to be always on the piece. We refer to when, a few days ago, the monarch was photographed while, escorted by his trusted driver, he left Buckingham Palace to go to Windsor Castle (one week earlier than expected due to the Coronavirus emergency). Sitting on the back, Queen Elizabeth showed a casual and reassuring outfit – light blue knitted cardigan and granny quilted vest.

To be noticed, however, an intense red lipstick . Raised, the experts of costume and body language bet, to send a clear message to his subjects and to the whole world: high morale, the crisis is also defeated with a touch of lipstick . In her case it is probably a signed lipstick Elizabeth Arden , brand to which the long-lived queen has been loyal for over half a century.

REVIEW OF HISTORY: RED LIPSTICK AND CRISIS PERIODS

What does red lipstick have to do with the crisis, you say. A lot, and we will immediately explain why. Staying in English territory, you must know that during the years of privation of the Second World War , the first to declare the importance of lipstick openly seems to have been Winston Churchill . Who gave orders to ration all cosmetics, with the exception of lipstick . Her idea? A touch of red on the lips could lift everyone's spirits. Several decades later, during the economic downturn of the years 768 , economists noted a trend that seemed to confirm Churchill's theory: lipstick sales were in fact growing (+ 11%). On that occasion the chairman of the maison Estée Lauder , Leonard Lauder, studied the correlation between the conditions of socio-economic uncertainty and the consumption of certain cosmetics, including – precisely – lipstick. The survey is called Lipstick Index and has become famous. In general, then, history scholars remember how in periods of economic crisis , women feel the need to feel more feminine , so much so that during the Great Depression American (1929) sales of high-heeled shoes increased.

THE PSYCHOLOGICAL POWER OF THE RED LIPSTICK

As the psychologist Elena Benvenuti points out, «makeup in a difficult moment and psychologically challenging as that given by the emergency Coronavirus has a tangible beneficial effect. Exactly as women in war period were asked to be more loving with their husbands, bringing a breath of positivity with their red lipstick, even in this phase a touch of lipstick, preferably an intense red, can help both the wearer , and those close to her. I think of the many mothers locked in the house with their children. The fact that the children – big or small, are the same – see us also and above all cured between the domestic walls , starting from the red lipstick, has a “calming” consequence on all family members, communicating vitality and positivity ». Very good, then, Queen Elizabeth , for having reminded us once more that lipstick is the best antidepressant .

GALLERY WITH LIPSTICKS AND LOOKS “LIFT-MOOD” LIP

In the gallery , a partèrre of stars from intensely red lips . Plus the lipstick to buy online in this tough period. Quoting Madame Coco Chanel , «if you are sad, if you have a problem, put on your makeup, put the red lipstick on your lips and stick! ». No sooner said than done.

