René Caovilla, the virtual tour of the works of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection

The love of Peggy Guggenheim for the city of Venice began in 1949. In that year the famous patron decided to leave America to move to the Lagoon, finding in the rooms of Palazzo Venier dei Leoni his private home. Here he began to give life to his collection of modern art dotted with works by artists of the caliber of René Magritte, Pablo Picasso, Giorgio de Chirico, Vasily Kandinsky, Alexander Calder .

A precious cultural heritage, which can be visited today thanks to the decision, taken exactly forty years ago , a few months later his death, to use the Palace as a museum pole . On the occasion of this anniversary, the Maison René Caovilla has decided to brighten these hard lockdown days by offering the opportunity to discover the works most iconic of the museum, told by young scholars, with a virtual tour of the exhibition spaces. Just access the instagram profile of the brand to take part.

An initiative that also brings with it the desire to pay homage to the bond between the brand and Peggy, born in the sixties, thanks to a shoe. The collector, in fact, commissioned a couple of them from René Fernando Caovilla. The particularity? It had to be an exclusive, comfortable and sophisticated shoe. In short, the perfect expression of his way of being.

Today, that relationship continues to exist. Over the years, in fact, the maison has become one of the most important supporters of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection by joining, since 2014, at Guggenheim Intrapresæ , the membership program of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection dedicated to visionary companies that support culture and art.

