reopening-of-museums:-what-to-visit-on-the-weekend-of-13-14-june

The Vatican Museums have already reopened , since June 1, with 1700 visitors on the first day and double the following. It has reopened Brera and the Uffizi and this weekend the reopenings will continue throughout Italy, based on the provisions of the Dpcm of 17 May 2020.

From Saturday 13 June the Baths of Caracalla in Rome return to visit , the Garden of the Medici Villa of Castello in Florence , the Gallery of the Royal Palace and the National Gallery of the Palace Spinola in Genoa , the Ducal Palace of Mantua , the Archaeological Area of ​​Turris Libisonis of the National Antiquarium Turritano Museum of Porto Torres , the National Archaeological Museum of Castiglioncello , the Museum of the Certosa di Pavia and the M national archaeological use of Lomellina .

Sunday 14 June, however, will be the turn of the Garden and Park of the Villa della Petraia in Florence , the Forte San Terenzo in Lerici , the National Gallery of Puglia “Devanna” in Bitonto , the Archaeological Museum of Altamura , the Archaeological Museum of Canosa di Puglia , the Swabian Castle of Bari , the National Archaeological Museum and the Castle of Gioia .

On 15 June the rooms of the National Central Library of Rome will reopen , the State Archives of Milan and the State Archives of Como and always on the same date the Castle will open di Copertino in Lecce .

Excellent art places that could be an opportunity to review or visit for the first time. For all information you can consult the websites of the individual institutes. All the places of culture that have reopened are here www.beniculturali.it/luoghiaperti