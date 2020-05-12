reopening-regions-from-june-1st-and-from-monday-(maybe)-visits-to-friends

Move from one region to another : mobility may reopen starting from June 1st. Also in this case, the hypothesis can only materialize if the constant monitoring of the contagion curve will give a reassuring result: if two neighboring regions are at low risk , will allow the free movement of citizens across their borders. Otherwise, the block is triggered.

Giovanni Toti, governor of Liguria reported it, speaking to Radio 24 of an evaluation made by the Minister of Regional Affairs Francesco Boccia during the videoconference with the Presidents of the Regions.

“On the reopening of interregional mobility, Minister Boccia told us:” Let's take another week before starting an evaluation “,” explained Toti. «It certainly won't reopen on 18 May, maybe on 25 May, more probable on June 1st “.

Minister Boccia, however, interviewed by Repubblica.it , however, remains very cautious: « It will depend on the monitoring data of the individual regions that starting from Thursday we will see every week and will always be public. Two low-risk regions, all the more so if neighboring, it will be natural that they may have interregional mobility. But if a region is high risk and a low risk there will be inevitable automatic limitations. This mechanism has not yet been defined because it is the most complex and will have to be decided together “.

From 18 May the Regions will be able to decide for themselves, but if the number of infections will be in increase, it will trigger the block, automatically. And the responsibility will weigh on the governors.

