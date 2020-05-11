Research on Antimony Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Hunan Gold Group, Hsikwang Shan Twinking Star

Here’s our recent research report on the global Antimony Market with a CAGR of xx% during the predicted timespan between 2020 to 2026. The worldwide Antimony market report is segmented based on the product types, vital players, applications, stakeholders and other competitors involved in the international market. The segmental assessment of the Antimony market highlights revenue and forecast data in terms of value and volume for the predicted period. The report offers a detailed scope of the global Antimony market alongside essential data about the recent Antimony market status and prime manufacturers.

Antimony market Major companies operated into:

Hunan Gold Group

Hsikwang Shan Twinking Star

Dongfeng

Hechi Nanfang Non-ferrous Metals Group

GeoProMining

China-Tin Group

Anhua Huayu Antimony Industry

Huachang Group

Mandalay Resources

Yongcheng Antimony Industry

Geodex Minerals

Stibium Resources

Muli Antimony Industry

Kazzinc

United States Antimony

Product type can be split into:

Sb99.90

Sb99.85

Sb99.65

Sb99.50

Application can be split into:

Fire Retardant

Lead Batteries & Lead Alloys

Chemicals

Ceramics & Glass

Others

