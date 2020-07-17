Research on Commercial Furniture Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Haworth, Okamura Corporation

Here’s our recent research report on the global Commercial Furniture Market with a CAGR of xx% during the predicted timespan between 2020 to 2026. The worldwide Commercial Furniture market report is segmented based on the product types, vital players, applications, stakeholders and other competitors involved in the international market. The segmental assessment of the Commercial Furniture market highlights revenue and forecast data in terms of value and volume for the predicted period. The report offers a detailed scope of the global Commercial Furniture market alongside essential data about the recent Commercial Furniture market status and prime manufacturers.

Commercial Furniture market Major companies operated into:

Steelcase (USA)

Herman Miller (USA)

Haworth (USA)

HNI Corporation (USA)

Okamura Corporation (Japan)

Global Group (China)

KI (USA)

Teknion (Canada)

Knoll (German)

Kinnarps Holding (Switzerland)

Kimball Office (USA)

Kokuyo (Japan)

ITOKI (Japan)

Uchida Yoko (Japan)

Vitra Holding (Switzerland)`

Nowy Styl (Poland)

Groupe Clestra Hausermann (USA)

Izzy+ (USA)

Lienhard Office Group (Switzerland)

Koninkije Ahrend (Netherlands)

USM Holding (Switzerland)

Bene (Austria)

Sedus Stoll (German)

Martela (Finland)

Scandinavian Business Seating (Norway)

EFG Holding (Sweden)

Fursys (Korea)

Aurora (Taiwan)

SUNON (China

Quama (China)

Product type can be split into:

Desks & Tables

Office Sofa

File Cabinets

Partitioning & Screens

Auxiliary Products

Application can be split into:

Workspace

Meeting & Conference

Entertainment & Leisure

Other

