Research on Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Ricoh Company, Ltd., Hansol Paper Co. Ltd., Koehler Paper

Research on Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026

Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market Major companies operated into:

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Domtar Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

AhlstromMunksjö Oyj

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Hansol Paper Co. Ltd.

Koehler Paper

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

Sihl GmbH

Appvion Operations, Inc.

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

TELE-PAPER (M) SDN. BHD.

Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl

Nath Paper & Pulp Mills Ltd.

Product type can be split into:

Up to 70 GSM

70 GSM to 90 GSM

90 GSM to 120 GSM

Above 120 GSM

Application can be split into:

Transport Tickets

Admission / Event Tickets

Lottery Tickets

Bill Tickets

Valet Parking

Barcode Tickets

Baggage Counter Tickets

Custom Tickets

Others

