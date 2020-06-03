Research on Entertainment Video Games Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Blizzard Entertainment Inc, Riot Games, Nintendo

Here’s our recent research report on the global Entertainment Video Games Market with a CAGR of xx% during the predicted timespan between 2020 to 2026. The worldwide Entertainment Video Games market report is segmented based on the product types, vital players, applications, stakeholders and other competitors involved in the international market. The segmental assessment of the Entertainment Video Games market highlights revenue and forecast data in terms of value and volume for the predicted period. The report offers a detailed scope of the global Entertainment Video Games market alongside essential data about the recent Entertainment Video Games market status and prime manufacturers.

Entertainment Video Games market Major companies operated into:

Blizzard Entertainment Inc

Riot Games

Nintendo

Valve Corporation

Rockstar Games

Electronic Arts

Activision Blizzard

Sony Computer Entertainment

Ubisoft

Tencent

NetEase

Sega Games Co.

Mojang

Epic Games

BioWare

Naughty Dog Inc

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd

Capcom Company Ltd

Bungie Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Game Freak

Insomniac Games Inc

Infinity Ward

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

Gameloft

NCSOFT

Nexon Co. Ltd

Product type can be split into:

Action Games

Adventure Games

Role-playing Games

Simulation Games

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Puzzle Games

Othe

Application can be split into:

PC and Mac

Smartphones and Tablets

PS4

VR/AR Headsets

Xbox One

Apple TV

Nintendo Switch

Others

