Research on Fire Retardant Coating Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: No-Burn, Teknos Group, 3M

Pivotal industry players involved in this report are:

No-Burn, Inc

Albi Manufacturing

Teknos Group

3M

Bollom

Nullifire

Rawlins Paints

Sherwin-Williams

Zeroflame

Nippon

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF

Hempel

The Global Fire Retardant Coating market divided by product types:

Liquid Fire Resistant Coatings

Powder Fire Resistant Coatings

Others

Fire Retardant Coating market segregation by application:

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipping

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture

Textiles

Others

