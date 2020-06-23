“Resistance – The voice of silence”, the art of Marcel Marceau against Nazism

Marcel Marceau has something evocative about it. It is enough to pronounce its name for a past world, of black and white arts and dialogues entrusted to the body, to take shape before the eyes of those who feel it. He is an artist, Marcel Marceau , the best known mime artist on French soil. Still, there is a life behind that name that most often deserves to be remembered. Because Marceau, a theatrical actor and mime of international fame, in the years of the Second World War, became a member of the Resistance to save the children and young people whom racism made orphaned.

The mime, whose deeds are traced in Resistence – The voice of silence , available from 23 on Apple TV, Sky PrimaFila, Chili, Google Play, infinity, TimVision and Rakuten Tv, was recruited by the commander of the Oeuvre de Secours aux Enfants unit to help a group of children reach Switzerland. «Marceau kept the children calm while they were running away. He didn't use his acting skills just to put children at ease, he used them to save their lives. If they had been discovered by the Germans, none of them would have had a chance. He was mimicking his and their lives, ”said Philippe Mora, who, the son of one of Marceau's resistance companions, explained how mimicry, Marceau's sublime art of silence, served to distract children and, at the same time, make them free.

Marceau was a hero, and of his still little-known exploits tells the film by Jonathan Jakubowicz, in whose cast he stars Jesse Eisenberg .

