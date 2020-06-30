«respect»:-jennifer-hudson-is-aretha-franklin

Difficult to think that Respect, his song most famous as well as the title of the biopics that we will see at the cinema in December, is not in any way connected to the fight against racism that has inflamed the squares of the United States and all over the world following the murder of George Floyd. Aretha Franklin , on the other hand, is a woman who has conquered all alone, with the sacrifice and willpower, the desire to leave a mark and the lightness that has always distinguished it. Her story, which led her to be the first woman to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 , is told by Liesl Tommy who, as an interpreter, chooses the Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, which Franklin herself had approved for the project before she died.

The first images, which mark the word «respect» through Hudson's incredible voice, take us back to the beginnings of Aretha Franklin's career, when, before selling 80 millions of records and win 18 Grammy Awards, she had to work hard to get accepted by the record world and maintain her identity, the one that transformed her in a few years into the “queen of soul”. From childhood spent singing in the choir of his father's Baptist church to the first live performances, Jennifer Hudson's Aretha confirms, at least according to the trailer, a concentration of passion and firmness, ready to bewitch the audience to keep the memory alive of a singer who wrote the story and who hasn't been with us for two years. The release of Respect was, in fact, scheduled in August precisely on the occasion of the anniversary of death, but the coronavirus emergency forced MGM to postpone the release until December.

Together with Hudson, the cast, which among others sees the Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Marc Maron, strives to give an image as multifaceted as possible of the diva, already honored in the title through one of his most famous songs, Respect , written and recorded in 1965 by Otis Redding and reinterpreted by Aretha in his album I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You (the first with Atlantic Records). The song, which quickly reached the top of the charts, has become over the years a hymn of the struggles for civil rights and the feminist movement, a way of demanding respect for women, especially those of the African American community, who ask to be recognized for who they are.

