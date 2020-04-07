restart,-when-will-phase-2-arrive?-(maybe)-from-may-4th

The crucial date is that of May 4th 2020. A Monday which will arrive in a little less than a month and which will be the day already defined «of the restart . ” Although more than Phase 2 it would be better to call it the beginning of Phase 1 and a half . The warning of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte combined with the voice of the technical scientific committee that follows the government in this phase of delicate decisions remains “prudence”. And a certain date is not yet set.

«We are not in a position to anticipate it» explained the prime minister during the press conference at the end of the CDM.

«We constantly compare ourselves with the experts, at this moment we reserve the right to follow the evolution of the curve epidemiological and any evaluation. We would be the happiest if we could loosen the measures as soon as possible, but giving a date today would be anticipating something devoid of meaning and foundation. We will have to continue to respect the rules and make sacrifices for a while longer “.

The data from the contagions and coronavirus victims are decreasing, the trend at the moment is this but it is still too early to breathe a sigh of relief and think of returning to normal. It still takes several weeks before approaching a life a little more similar to that of before.

A definitely important date is that of 13 April , the day on which the last decree signed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will expire and therefore new provisions will arrive. Perhaps it will be in those hours that the return to productivity will be arranged for some companies, in relation to the food and pharmaceutical supply chain. But also some mechanical companies and businesses that supply leisure products or office supplies.

Easter and Easter Monday but also May 1st will still be in the name of isolation. “We are approaching a deeply rooted holiday in our country,” explained the premier. «We will live it at home, it would be irresponsible to go around and relax this sense of responsibility. Easter means passage and we hope it can bring us this ransom and this freedom “.

A freedom that, in small doses, could return from May 4 but only if the R0 indicator (erre zero), or the infectiousness index, will be close to zero. You can perhaps return to circulation without the need for self-certification but following the provisions of the scientific committee: you will not be able to go to the parks and create any type of gathering, you will need a mask, still keep the social distance of one meter and enter staggered inside of commercial activities.

It will probably take another weeks before even thinking of going back to the bar to have a coffee or a pizzeria. The imperative is to avoid a new increase in infections , only in this way will we be able to think, always with all and if and but of the case, to a quite normal summer.

READ ALSO

Our Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, spouses in video call to the Capitol: the photos

READ ALSO

«I did the antibody test for Covid and I will explain how it works»