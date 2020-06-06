restaurants-in-liguria:-ten-addresses-for-a-dinner-on-the-terrace

Liguria? Never gone out of fashion . It has had moments of true glory and a lesser tone, but remains a constant destination especially for the Lombards. It will be more so in this strange summer, never so expected, where the classic desire for the sea is enhanced by the desire for freedom and serenity. «In these places in front of the sea» as Ivano Fossati sings, quintessential of Liguria, it is nice to sit in a restaurant or in a restaurant with an outdoor space that makes the (right) safety rules bearable . To enjoy the panorama and above all the regional cuisine that Oscar Farinetti repeats “it is the best in Italy, for the variety of the territory and the ability to use everything: from a fine product such as Shrimp of Santa Margherita with the humble basil which is the basis of the pesto “.

Authentic cuisine, with few frills: it is no coincidence that despite being an area of ​​tourism and a great passage, Liguria boasts just six Michelin stars.

In reality, from La Spezia to Vemtimiglia there is no shortage of good tables – like those of our gallery – where you can enjoy quality cuisine (often linked to the territory) and be treated well, spending the right. This often involves renouncing the waterfront (the most expensive and touristic places are almost always overlooking the port and / or the sea) and sometimes making a few km inland, because – let's not forget – the Ligurian cuisine is known by most Italians for its seafood specialties (brandade, ciupin, gianchetti, cappon magro, anchovies …) but in reality it is richer on the land front : from the first courses of tradition (pansotti with walnut sauce, lasagna and trenette with pesto, borage ravioli, Genoese minestrone) with rabbit and top; from savory pies (Pasqualina in primis) to farinata and focaccia which here have an almost mystical value. Especially between Genoa and Recco. Browse the gallery above